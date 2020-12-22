The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) recently announced what may be the biggest step in the history of the marquee racing extravaganza - the goal of being carbon neutral in 2021 and net zero by 2030. What makes the announcement significant is that at a time when the world is committing to carbon neutrality in a bid to fight the adverse impact on the environment, F1 does not want to appear lagging behind and being caught unawares.

FIA states that it is working with members clubs and championships to support efforts towards becoming carbon neutral. It has 243 members clubs in 146 countries and 303 championships. All eyes though would be on Formula One championship which is set to make use of sustainable biowaste fuel from 2021 onwards. "One of the most significant steps to achieving this goal has been the research, development and production by the FIA’s Technical Department of a 100 % sustainable fuel, developed to stringent F1 specifications, able to power Formula One cars," an FIA statement informed.

The first barrels have already reached F1’s Power Unit manufacturers for testing and validation. "The objective is to demonstrate the technology works and to lead F1 suppliers to develop their own fuels, with the mandatory requirement of 100% sustainable fuels in F1 targeted by the introduction of the new powertrain architecture," the FIA statement further elaborated.

Efficiency has become increasingly important in F1 with teams looking at making their cars more powerful but cleaner ass well. In the 2019 season, an F1 car used up to 110 kilos of fuel per race. The FIA however has been keeping a close watch on how much fuel an F1 race car consumes. The switch to a more sustainable fuel option, backed by the vision to go net zero in 10 years, could go a long way in the overall push for cleaner technology in the world of automobiles. "FIA takes its responsibility in leading motor sport and mobility into a low carbon future to reduce the environmental impacts of our activities and contribute to a greener planet," said FIA President Jean Todt







