Ford EcoSport turns turtle in Mumbai. People help it back on wheels with hands

A video of an overturned car that was put back on its wheel by people by just bare hands has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai where a Ford EcoSport SUV turned upside down with wheels up in the middle of the busy road.

The video shows a policeman trying to stop other vehicles on the road while around 10 to 15 people worked together to push the Ford Ecosport back up. They were helped by a few policemen, and within moments the SUV was pushed back on its wheels.

In the video, one can see that the windshield of the grey-coloured Ford EcoSport has endured a significant amount of damage, however, it is still not clear how the car was overturned in the middle of the road. Also, one man who might be the owner of the vehicle is seen unlocking the door and checking the inside of it.

The video has a caption that stresses on the spirit of Mumbaikars. It reads as, “The famous Mumbaikar spirit seen here in full force as people passing by helped and got an overturned car back on its feet in Walkeshwar." One said that after the car was brought back on its wheels, everyone went on with their business and that is why Mumbai is a no-nonsense city full of helpful people.

