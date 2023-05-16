Honda’s first electric scooter for Europe EM1 e: is here! What you need to know

Published May 16, 2023

Honda Motor has introduced its first electric scooter in Europe - Honda EM1 e:. The letters EM stand for Electric Moped 

The Honda EM1 e: electric scooter was first showcased at EICMA last year and uses swappable batteries that make it easy for frequent commutes

The Honda EM1 e: e-scooter draws power from a 1.7 kW (2.2 bhp) electric motor and 90 Nm of peak torque

Honda claims a range of 48 km (Eco mode) in a single charge with a top speed of 45 kmph. With swappable batteries, the e-scooter is ready for another run within a minute

Honda Motor Europe will be offering the EM1 e: with lease, rental and subscription schemes

The Honda EM1 e: electric scooter also comes with a portable charger so users can top up the electric moped remotely between 25-75% in 2.7 hours

Other hardware components include 31 mm telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, and disc brakes with combi-braking system

The feature list includes all-LED lighting, a USB charging slot, 3.3 litres of under-seat storage, and more

Honda 2Wheelers India is planning to launch its own electric scooter early next year with swappable batteries
