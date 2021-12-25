Five bizarre news from automotive world in 2021

The year 2021 will be remembered in the automotive world as a year filled with promises and challenges in nearly equal measure. While demand for vehicles rose and new models created much enthusiasm, the unprecedented challenge from the persisting semiconductor shortage meant production cycles remained affected. But through the course of the year, there were several bizarre reports that emerged as well, a few from OEMs while others from people at large.

Here are five of many bizarre news from across the world that took place in 2021:

From bars to wheels: Prisoners to make vehicles

First up about a Russian company that has been considering including prisoners in its workforce. Kazan is reportedly looking at upping production capacity by making up a shortage of around 4,000 regular employees by bringing in prisoners.

While it isn't exactly bizarre to have prisoners put to constructive work and is something that is advised by many social scientists in order to provide dignity and a sense of purpose to those behind bars, it hasnt been done yet in the automotive world. It is also not clear how, if at all, the prisoners would be compensated. (Read more here)

Second-hand models pricier than same models in showroom

In something absolutely out of the ordinary, the UK auto market recently saw several popular models finding a higher price in the pre-owned showrooms than the same model in brand new condition.

The reason for this was cited as a massive shortage in new models and a surge in demand for popular cars which made the need to purchase rather urgent. In some cases, a pre-owned model has had a higher price by as much as 2,000 pounds than its brand new version. (Read more here)

Light up that Tesla! Owner blows Models S with 30 kilos of dynamite

Tesla has a massive fan following in markets where its products are available. Even in many countries where Tesla is yet to make its debut, fans await an entry with bated breath. But not everyone can brag about a perfect ownership experience.

To show his disappointment with his 2013 Tesla Model S, a man named Tuomas Katainen blew his EV using 30 kg of dynamite. (Check out what the complains were)

Pet bear tears off door of Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Driving a Lamborghini Huracan Performante could be a wild experience but things can get wilder if there's a bear at home.

A pet bear belonging to Sheikh Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish from UAE was taped accidentally ripping a door of a Huracan Performante. The video quickly went viral with many pointing out how the owner was laughing at the entire incident. (Watch video here)

Family has miraculous escape after car falls from opening bridge

A family had a close shave from being grievously injured or worse when their vehicle got stuck on a bridge that opened up to allow a ship to pass. The incident took place in Leuven, Belgium at the Marie Thumas Bridge over the Vaartkom. (Read more here)