Fisker Ocean electric SUV crosses 40,000 reservations-mark

Fisker will open pre-order reservations for the limited-edition Fisker Ocean One to current reservation holders on July 1.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 06:10 PM
File photo of Fisker Ocean SUV (Bloomberg)
Fisker Inc has announced that it has received more than 40,000 reservations for its Ocean electric SUV, which is approximately 8,000 reservations more since the company last shared an update on February 16 this year. The company says, this indicates that many reservation holders intend to purchase the Fisker Ocean One launch edition or the Fisker Ocean Extreme models, both priced at $68,999 in the US.

Following this, Fisker will open pre-order reservations for the limited-edition Fisker Ocean One to current reservation holders on July 1. A total of 5,000 limited-edition Fisker Ocean One SUVs will be manufactured by the company starting in November. The company believes that both Ocean One and Ocean Extreme models will potentially be sold out through most of 2023 thanks to the high level of interest being shown by customers.

(Also read | Fisker teases new electric supercar in a blink and miss tweet)

After the limited Fisker Ocean One production run concludes, the carmaker will prioritize and manufacture all Fisker Ocean Extreme orders. Any additional capacity available will be then allocated to Fisker Ocean Ultra SUV and Fisker Ocean Sport SUV. However, the production of Fisker Ocean Sport will likely not commence until late 2023, initially at modest volumes, with higher volumes expected in 2024.

The carmaker also noted that in the event of reservation cancellations, some additional customers may be able to secure a build slot for a 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme. However, this will depend on the order in which they place a reservation. Additionally, if the carmaker can produce 50,000 or more vehicles in 2023, it will look at options to increase deliveries to customers.

Fisker also informed that it will not raise prices for the Fisker Ocean in 2022 or 2023 but given the current rate of inflation and global market pressures in logistics and commodity costs, it cannot guarantee that pricing will remain static for vehicle orders received after the 40,000-mark. If at all price changes occur, all reservation holders will be informed.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 06:08 PM IST
TAGS: Fisker Fisker Ocean electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric car
