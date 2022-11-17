HT Auto
Home Auto News First City Bus Service Between Noida And Greater Noida To Open In January

First city bus service between Noida and Greater Noida to open in January

Both regular and air-conditioned buses will ply on the new route through Noida Sector 37 between the two destinations.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM
This will be the first city bus service route between Noida and Greater Noida and also the first one on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It will connect major points including Metro stations, said Arun Kumar, regional transport officer. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

A 38-kilometre city bus service route between Noida Sector 62 and Kasna in Greater Noida will likely come into operation in January next year, regional transport department officials have said, Hindustan Times reported. Proposals have been invited from private operators as well. The bus service will connect t will connect major points including Metro stations.

Both regular and air-conditioned buses will ply on the new route through Sector 37 between the two destinations. On the basis of response that the bus service gets, the regional transport authority will decide about the number of permits to be issued to the operators.

Also Read : Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of India International Trade Fair

Buses plying on this route will mostly be 16 to 35 seaters and only Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSVI) compliant vehicles will be allowed. “The number of permits for the 38km (one side) route will be decided by commissioner (Meerut) during the upcoming meeting of the regional transport authority," transport officials said.

Once this is done, the officials could start issuing permits in December and the route may open up in January. "The buses on this route will be operated by private operators and authorised by the transport department," said Arun Kumar, regional transport officer.

He added that the newly proposed route will be a terminal route while the other city bus service routes generally run between different residential sectors.

In a separate development, the government plans to connect Nariman Point in Mumbai to Delhi, making it a 12-hour journey. The Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway is set to be completed this year itself, and will open for the public after March 2023. It will connect states like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. 

This is going to be the first phase of the Indian government's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana. Besides that, the road transport ministry is also looking to construct an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai at the cost of 2.5 lakh crore

 

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 11:08 AM IST
TAGS: Noida traffic
