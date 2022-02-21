Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Fire on cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley finally dies down

Fire on cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley finally dies down

It is believed that lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicles on board the ship were keeping the fire alive on the vessel.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 04:43 PM
A fire broke out in the Felicity Ace’s cargo, forcing the evacuation of the crew. The vessel was carrying around 4,000 luxury cars from Porsche, Audi and Bentley. (MINT_PRINT)

Fire on the cargo vessel that was carrying around 4,000 luxury cars near the coast of Portugal's Azores islands has finally died down. The ship named Felicity Ace that caught fire last Wednesday was carrying luxury cars from carmakers such as Porsche, Audi and Bentley, and the lithium-ion batteries of electric cars onboard the ship was keeping the fire alive.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 4.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While the 22 crew members on board the ship were evacuated the same day the ship caught fire, firefighters kept struggling to shut down the fire. "The fire has subsided in recent hours," João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the nearest port in the Azorean island of Faial, told Lusa news agency, Reuters reported. He added that probable reason that fire lost its intensity is because there was little combustible material left to burn.

(Also watch | Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout)

Over the weekend, Cabeças had informed Reuters that lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicles were "keeping the fire alive", adding that a specialist equipment was required to extinguish it. It was also not clear whether the batteries sparked the fire in the first place.

There were also chances of the fire reaching the ship's fuel tanks. "Our concern has been with pollution since the ship has large amounts of fuel on board and car batteries but so far there are no hotbeds of pollution," Cabeças had said.

Now as the intensity of fire is ebbing, firefighting teams and technicians could be able to board the vessel and prepare for towing it to either Europe or the Bahamas. Meanwhile, Volkswagen, which owns the brands on cars on board, has not yet confirmed the total number of cars on board.

The damage caused to the vehicles and their condition will also only be known once technicians are able to uncover the vehicles and analyze the situation.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 04:42 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Car Electric Vehicles EV EVs Electric Mobility Volkswagen Porsche Audi Bentley Luxury Car
Related Stories
Cargo ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Bentley still burning, firefighters struggle
20 Feb 2022
Cargo ship carrying Porsche models catches fire mid ocean, Navy comes to rescue
17 Feb 2022
Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal crash in Florida
17 Feb 2022
Five factory-fitted CNG cars with petrol engine to consider
18 Feb 2022
Audi gets green signal for $3.3 billion electric vehicle JV with FAW in China
15 Feb 2022
Royal Enfield Scram 411 reaches dealership warehouse, launch imminent
17 Feb 2022
Tesla faces scrutiny by German regulators over Autopilot feature
20 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS