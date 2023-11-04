First Zen Micro Pod last-mile cargo EVs delivered to customers

Manesar-based electric vehicle startup Zen Mobility has commenced deliveries of its Micro Pod EV to customers. The Zen Micro Pod is an electric three-wheeler cargo delivery vehicle designed and developed in India for last-mile deliveries. The company has garnered over 5,000 orders so far for the electric cargo vehicle and aims to hand over the same to customers in the next few weeks.

The Zen Micro Pod has been completely designed and developed in India. The company has begun operations in Delhi NCR at the outset and plans to expand the same to Bangalore, Pune, and Chennai. The company will go on to expand to other cities in subsequent phases.

Speaking about introducing its maiden offering, Namit Jain, Founder and CEO - Zen Mobility, said, “We are delighted to announce the commencement of deliveries, in Delhi NCR and Bangalore, with plans for a gradual nationwide expansion. Our business-to-business (B2B) model, developed in partnership with fleet companies, underscores our commitment to accessibility and affordability. Our dedicated after-sales service team stands ready to deliver unparalleled support. Since the launch of the Zen Micro Pod, we have witnessed an overwhelming response, with pre-orders totalling over 5,000 units."

“This remarkable interest also highlights the immense demand for our offering. Our dedication extends to making a positive impact on urban mobility, offering responsible mobility solutions that align with society's evolving needs. Our aim is to enhance productivity while reducing both the carbon footprint and overall cost of ownership. We envision a cleaner, more efficient, and interconnected urban landscape, and the Zen Micro Pod represents a significant stride toward realising that vision," he added further.

Zen Mobility will be offering the Micro Pods via lease or financing models. The start-up has partnered with asset management companies. Zen Mobility is offering a three-year warranty on the micro pod.

