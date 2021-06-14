FASTag electronic toll collection system is all set to be implemented on the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Noida and Agra, from tomorrow. The implementation will take place after multiple delays in the past few months. Earlier it was supposed to start on April 1.

Jaypee Infratech Limited, which is the operating body of the 165-km long Yamuna Expressway, had earlier signed an agreement with private bank IDBI to help them in the installation of FASTag software at its toll gates. Jaypee Infratech Limited was also awarded Rs-108-crore contract to install crash barriers. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is also party to the deal.

The FASTag implementation will help in reducing long queues at the toll plazas along the Yamuna Expressway. The electronic toll collection system has already been implemented on all national highways, which are maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Since Yamuna Expressway does not fall under the NHAI's jurisdiction, it so far had cash counters installed at toll plazas.

According to reports, the FASTag facility will be initially available in two lanes on each side of the toll gates at the three toll plazas on Yamuna Expressway. These toll plazas are located in Jewar, Mathura and Agra. The number of lanes catering only to vehicles with FASTag stickers will gradually increase in coming days.

FASTag implementation on Yamuna Expressway will also help people driving from Noida to Lucknow immensely. Since the expressway connects with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, vehicles plying between Noida and Lucknow will now have a seamless drive without standing in queues at toll plazas. The Agra-Lucknow Expressway had already implemented FASTag system earlier this year.

The NHAI has recently issued guidelines for toll plazas with FASTag facility which will not allow queues longer than 100 metres from the toll gates. The new guidelines aim to reduce time taken to process toll fees to just 10 seconds per vehicle, even during peak hours. The rules also say that in case a queue gets longer than 100 metres, the vehicles at the front of the queue will be allowed to pass the toll gate without having to pay toll charges. NHAI will draw a yellow line at the 100-metre mark from the toll gate on each lane to ensure that this move is implemented, .

