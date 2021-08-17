EVs to play a key role in making the world climate neutral by 2050, says study

Electric vehicles can play a key role in achieving the target of the Paris Agreement, claims a study by International Council on Clean Transportation. It claims that battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can play a key role in making the world climate neutral by 2050.

The study examined life-cycle assessments of greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles in four major regions. These are China, Europe, India, and the United States. A significantly large chunk of the world's total passenger vehicles is sold in these four regions.

The study points out that among the existing technologies, only battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles will help in reducing greenhouse emissions to meet Paris Agreement goals. The agreement limited global warming to below two and preferably closer to 1.5 degrees Celcius compared to pre-industrial levels.

Internal combustion engines are blamed for majority of the air pollution in the segment of vehicular pollution. Hybrid electric vehicles on the other hand are capable of reducing life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by 20% compared to old ICE vehicles.

Biofuels and biogas too are not very effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They can reduce emissions by a maximum of 9% compared to conventional fuels. Also, they come with high production costs.

According to the ICCT study, to meet the Paris Agreement timeframe and considering a passenger vehicle's lifetime of 15-18 years, registration of new internal combustion engine vehicles should be phased out between 2030 and 2035. Several governments across the world are already working on that target by announcing the deadline for the adoption of electric mobility.