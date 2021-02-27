Elon Musk tweets if 'Androids dream of electric cars?'. Here's how world reacted

The Tesla CEO recently shared a tweet asking if 'Androids dream of electric cars?' and as always, Twitterati have gone bonkers sharing opinions and memes and on Musk's latest tweet.

Tesla boss' tweet has gained over 221.1K likes and 12K retweets.

Do androids dream of electric cars? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2021

"Androids do dream of electric cars which is will be beneficial to the society cos it causes less environmental hazard like air pollution, noise pollution, it is cheaper & easier to drive. However android cars do have some disadvantages which may pose problems to their owners," one of Musk's followers wrote.

(Also Read: Tesla shuts California factory for two days, Elon Musk blames parts shortages)

While another follower of Musk replied to the tweet writing, "Androids dream of electric money."

Musk is known for his out of the box humour as he can be found tweeting a dozen of memes, relating to day-to-day life and also business. A meme shared by the Tesla CEO on Dogecoin rocketed the value of the lesser-known cryptocurrency several hundred times.

Also more recently, Musk replied to one of his critics with an eggplant emoji, gaining hilarious reactions from his followers.

(Also Read: The tiny, low-cost EV that is mounting a spirited challenge to Tesla)

Here's what happened:

🍆 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2021

Musk was recently overtaken (again) by the Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos which replaced Musk as the world's richest person. Musk has been swapping the top spot with Bezos since January as the value of Tesla fluctuated.