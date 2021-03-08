Elon Musk says Tesla doubling the size of its full self-driving beta software

With an aim to accelerate the development of its advanced driver-assistance system, Tesla is looking at expanding its full self-driving beta software. The EV company's CEO announced on Twitter that the company is doubling the size of the software.

The decision by the company comes as the demand for the full self-driving system has been on rise. "If you want the Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta downloaded to your car, let us know...Adding 'Download Beta' button to Service section of car display in ~10 days," Musk wrote. With the latest 8.2 update, Tesla will double the size of the program and it plans to multiply this ten times when it rolls out the 8.3 version.

The availability of the beta system for users will however depend on the availability in their region. "Availability varies by region due to regulatory approval delays and/or Tesla internal development & testing," Musk added.

(Also read | Demand for Tesla Model 3 picks up in Japan after aggressive price cut)

Due to high levels of demand for FSD Beta, adding “Download Beta button to Service section of car display in ~10 days https://t.co/D6M3ZiMarG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2021

Tesla's full self-driving beta program was rolled out in October last year to select owners who participated in the company's Early Access Program. There have been a total of 1,000 vehicles participating in the beta program.

However, despite what the name may suggest, the full-self drive system doesn't really mean that drivers can keep their hands off the steering wheel at all times. "Still be careful, but it’s getting mature," Musk added to his tweet. He further explained that "the word 'Beta' is used to reduce complacency in usage & set expectations appropriately".

During the launch of the beta version last year, the CEO had said that the program will become more robust as it collected more data. While Tesla and Musk have bragged about the autonomous capabilities of its vehicles, many have been quite skeptical about this and have felt that full self driving cars are not as safe as made out to be.