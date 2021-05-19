Elon 'most hated' Musk tweets on cryptocurrency again. Twitter asks him to stop

Elon Musk and opinions he has been sharing about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin are having thunderous ramifications in the rather complicated world of cryptocurrencies. With each tweet fired, the highs and lows of related virtual currencies are perhaps determining financial fate of many who follow every letter of his word. But recent times - and tweets - have not gone down too well with even die-hard fans of Musk who announced last week that Tesla won't accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment for the electric vehicles it produces. On Wednesday, Musk had a rather cryptic tweet that mostly invited a whole lot of ire from netizens.

Tesla had announced on February 8 that it has invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. Musk had always been a fan and a supporter of the cryptocurrency but this piece of development sent the already soaring Bitcoin value higher still. But recent weeks have seen prices of Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies fall, quite dramatically. While there are several factors at play for the fall - from China banning financial payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services to Tesla U-turn.

Tesla has earlier this year said that it would accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment for the cars it sells. Citing environment concerns, Musk would go back on the decision. All of this resulted in a quite a rollercoaster ride for Bitcoin prices. On Wednesday, Musk shared a tweet which may have hit the wrong nerve of both fans, Bitcoin investors, or both.