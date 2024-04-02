Elevate, City & Amaze help Honda clock 7,071 units in March'24

Honda Cars India has announced that they sold 7,071 units in March'2024 in India. The export numbers stood at 6,860 units during the month. When compared, the company registered monthly domestic sales of 6,692 units in domestic sales and 3,189 units of export in March’23. During the fiscal year 2023-24, HCIL cumulatively sold 1,24,173 units including domestic and exports in comparison to 1,14,140 units recorded in FY 22-23. The company’s domestic sales stood at 91,418 units and export at 22,722 units during FY 22-23.

2023 was an important year for Honda as the brand launched its Elevate in the Indian market. Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The year 2023-24 has been an important year for HCIL as we marked a strong entry into the booming SUV segment with the Honda Elevate, which has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. The Elevate has become a strong business pillar contributing significantly to our domestic sales and strengthening our exports by addition of new destination Japan."

Apart from this, the Japanese company recently announced the introduction of new safety features across its lineup. These safety features are six airbags, three-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seat belts and seat belt reminders for all occupants in Elevate, City and Amaze.

Because of this, the prices of all three vehicles have been revised. Honda Elevate SUV will now come with a new starting price of ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) while the City will be offered at a starting price of ₹12.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Honda Amaze sedan now starts from ₹7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Honda Sahara 300 adventure motorcycle launched in Brazil

Besides these new safety features, Honda has also added a vanity mirror with a lid for the driver and front passenger, a 7-inch HD full-colour TFT driver display and enhancing AC vent and temperature control knob with silver paint as standard in some of the variants. While the vanity mirror is added to the SV, V and VX variants, the other two features will be available with the TFT MID will be added to only the SV and V variants. The new paint scheme for knobs has been introduced in the V, VX and ZX variants.

First Published Date: