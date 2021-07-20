Electric Wrangler that may drive under water? Jeep ready for wet and wild run

Off-roaders are known for going even where there is no proper road but can you imagine an off-roader driving under water? Well, Jeep can make you imagine that. In a video released for Stellantis EV Day, Jeep has has taken a leap into the future, showing various concepts and features in development.

At the end of the over two-minute video, a Wrangler 4xe is seen diving under water and making its way ahead while a huge fish crosses its path. A text at the bottom of the scene reads, "Fictionalization. Do not attempt." The video presents this as something that would be available by 2030. But, can this be for real? Even if it is, it would require a breakthrough engineering undertaking for a submerged Jeep to keep driving under water. Only time will tell.

Celebrating 80 years of its existence, the video begins with showing the older versions of the Jeep vehicles and then the video cuts to the present day of July 2021, showing electric vehicle charging stations including solar chargers. The video then fast forwards to 2025 where Jeep vehicles are capable of Biometric recognition that can unlock and switch on the vehicles.

Other future technologies include dynamic tyre pressure, multi-powering port and peer-to-peer charging. Another interesting technology is the possibility of pairing a drone with a Jeep vehicle. In the video, a drone helps illuminate the path for the Jeep off-roader at night farther ahead than its headlights are able to.

The video then fast forwards to 2030 where a Jeep off-roader is capable of autonomous off-roading. The vehicle is seen driving on its own at low speed while its owners go for a hike. Through remote vehicle tracking, the owners can find out where the vehicle is. The Jeep then meets its owners at the end of their tracking path. The autonomous driving also aids flat-seat star-gazing feature.

Jeep aims to offer zero-emission and fully electric 4xe plug-in hybrid lineup in every SUV segment by 2025. Currently, its 4xe lineup consists of Jeep Renegade 4xe, Jeep Compass 4xe and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.