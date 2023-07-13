The updated SUV comes with a host of design tweaks and new features
Globally, X5 facelift was introduced in February 2023 along with X6 facelift
India-bound 2023 BMW X5 will come with revised LED headlamps, updated LED DRLs and tweaked sharper kidney grille
The SUV also comes running on new design alloy wheels
The facelifted luxury SUV also features new design LED taillights with X-shaped graphics
Cabin of the SUV too receives a host of updated features
It features a new 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver display
It gets a panoramic sunroof, glass-cut control buttons, optional bucket seats
Expect the updated X5 to be available in both petrol and diesel engine options, powered by 3.0-litre units mated to 8-speed AT