2023 BMW X5 facelift is al set for its India debut on July 14

Published Jul 13, 2023

The updated SUV comes with a host of design tweaks and new features

Globally, X5 facelift was introduced in February 2023 along with X6 facelift

India-bound 2023 BMW X5 will come with revised LED headlamps, updated LED DRLs and tweaked sharper kidney grille

The SUV also comes running on new design alloy wheels

The facelifted luxury SUV also features new design LED taillights with X-shaped graphics

Cabin of the SUV too receives a host of updated features

It features a new 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver display

It gets a panoramic sunroof, glass-cut control buttons, optional bucket seats

Expect the updated X5 to be available in both petrol and diesel engine options, powered by 3.0-litre units mated to 8-speed AT
