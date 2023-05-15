Planning to buy an all-electric Jeep Wrangler? You might have to wait till 2027

Jeep is working on a host of electric vehicle projects, and one of the most anticipated among them is the Wrangler EV, which has already been confirmed and teased through concepts. However, British automotive publication Auto Express reports that interested buyers of the Jeep Wrangler EV have to wait till 2027. The SUV manufacturer is reportedly working on projects like Avenger, Recon and Wagoneer EVs before shifting its focus to Wrangler EV.

The Jeep Wrangler has been available in PHEV form with a plug-in hybrid powertrain since 2020. Being the second bestselling product from the automaker after the Grand Cherokee, Jeep is very interested in bringing a pure electric version of the SUV. However, the automaker is reportedly busy with other projects now and will be able to roll out the Wrangler EV only in 2027.

Jeep CEO Christian Meunier has previously confirmed that an electric Wrangler is on the card as part of the automaker's commitment towards greener mobility. This will be a key part of the automaker's strategy to launch plenty of electric vehicles in the next 2-3 years. The entry-level Avenger crossover is now available in the European market, while the more rugged Recon EV is expected to go on sale next year. Jeep is also readying an electric version of its flagship luxury SUV, the Wagoneer, which is likely to be revealed later in 2023.

Speaking about the upcoming Jeep Wrangler EV, it is claimed to come as an even more capable off-roader than the current version powered by an internal combustion engine. Jeep CEO reportedly said that the automaker's famed Trail Rating scoring system will outline the barriers the company wants to break with the Wrangler EV. “The Trail Rating is a scale up to 10. At 10 is the two-door Wrangler Rubicon – the five-door Wrangler Rubicon is at nine. We start at four for the Renegade with Trail Rating. With the next-generation Wrangler, we want to push the Trail Rating to 12. Electrification doesn’t prevent us from doing anything when it comes to off-roading," he said.

