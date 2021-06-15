Electric scooter company HOP launches two new EV scooter models

EV maker HOP Electric Mobility on Tuesday launched two new scooter models and said it plans to roll out five vehicles, including an e-bike, by the end of this fiscal year. The company said it is also looking to set up charging stations, starting from Jaipur and further expanding them to other parts of the country.

At present, HOP has three market-ready vehicles, two e-scooters and one e-motorcycle and in the long-term, the brand plans to launch at least ten new products in the next three years, it said. The two new up to 125 km range e-scooter models, LEO and LYF, are priced at ₹72,500 and ₹65,500 onwards, respectively, come with features such as Internet, GPS, mobile app, 72V architecture and high-performance Motor to climb any slope with loading capacity of 180 kg, among others, the company said in a release.

To address the growing demand for e-vehicle solutions HOP Electric Mobility is gearing up to launch at least five e-vehicle solutions by the end of this financial year, the company said in the release, adding the e-bike OXO 100, which is slated to offer a 100km range on a single charge, will provide a top speed of 100 km per hour with a motor power of 7200W.

Ketan Mehta, founder-CEO, HOP Electric Mobility, said, “Since most millennials and now Gen Z individuals are now preferring sustainable yet convenient modes of transportation, these new product offerings will revolutionize the Indian e-mobility space. After months of R&D, our experts have furnished these two models with premium features and commendable battery range." “We foresee hyper-growth in the e-mobility space and are looking forward to adding more products in our portfolio," he added.

Stating that the company is also planning to build charging stations starting from Jaipur and then further expanding it in other cities and states, it said plans are also afoot to come up with energy network, which will have built-in battery swapping-cum-charging stations where the customer will be able to replace their discharged battery with a fully charged battery in just 30 seconds. Hop's energy network started taking up the shape as the testing continued. In January 2021, Hop's pilot network with five swapping stations and 50 batteries started operation in Jaipur, it stated.

The HOP EVs cover 70 km on a single charge with an economical cost of just under 20 paise per km, the company claimed. HOP's 40,000 square feet long manufacturing unit in Jaipur is equipped to produce 50,000 vehicles per year, expandable up to 1 lakh units. By the year 2022, the brand is planning to set up a new manufacturing unit in South India, which will have the capacity to produce a minimum of 5 lakh units per year. Launched in three variants-- HOP Leo basic, LEO and LEO extended, the e-scooter can gear up a top speed up to 60 km per hour.

With a dual 2X Li-ion battery, the scooter is capable of going up to 125 km range on a single charge. Similarly, the LYF model, which has also been rolled out in three variants of LYF basic, LYF and LYF Extended, offers a 125 km range per charge with a dual 2X Li-ion battery. The e-scooter comes with a top speed of up to 50 km per hour. Other premium features of HOP LEO and HOP LYF include park assist, reverse gear up to 5kmph, side stand sensor, three ride modes with reserve mode, LED console, dual disc brakes, USB charging, remote key, anti-theft alarm and anti-theft wheel lock, the company said. HOP Electric Mobility is also allowing its customers to add on additional accessories such as internet and GPS connectivity, it added.

