Electric power for James Bond? First-ever Aston Martin EV likely in 2026

Aston Martin is in no rush to join the electric bandwagon just yet but that hardly means that a battery-powered vehicle isn't in the works. The maker of some of the most iconic sports cars - popularized further by being featured in the James Bond movie series - is eyeing 2026 as the year in which to debut its first-ever all-electric EV.

James Bond may ‘never say die’ but Aston Martin has had a ‘never say never’ philosophy in recent times and its DBX SUV was a fine example of it. And having clearly tasted success with its first-ever SUV model, Aston Martin is now reportedly eyeing a foray into the world of electric vehicles. "It's very obvious we have to have the next-generation sports cars on a pure EV level. That's clear," CEO Tobias Moers told MotorTrend recently. "We have traditionally been two doors so we will have a successor for the DB11 or something like that."

The same report suggests that even though Aston Martin has its sights set on EVs, its first battery-powered option is likely only in 2026. This is because the company is currently lining up some of its existing models for crucial updates while also putting finishing touches to Valkyrie, its limited-edition hybrid sports car.

And sales figures are crucial. Even for a super luxury brand like Aston Martin.

The company recently reported a 200% jump in sales revenue in the first six-months of this year, vis-a-vis 2020. The bulk of the thrust has come from DBX. As such, revenue shot up to 274.4 million pounds (roughly converted to ₹2,832 crore) from merely 57.2 million pounds (around ₹590 crore) just a year ago. “Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda previously said.