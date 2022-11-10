Each of 10 Bugatti Centodiecis goes beyond 200 mph during testing

Bugatti is still working on the Centodieci supercar, which will see only 10 units being produced. During the testing process, every single Centodieci covered at least 217 miles, blasting well beyond 200 mph in the process. And this happenes before the customer takes delivery. Whether a one-off or a few-off, each Bugatti car has to follow the same demanding procedure to ensure it adheres to extremely precise criteria that Bugatti demands before delivering a car to a customer.

The Bugatti Centodieci shares the powertrain with the Chiron Super Sport5 – the iconic 8.0-liter W16 engine producing 1,600 PS. Yet, the company's engineers worked extensively to perfect the Centodieci's handling. Each supercar unit can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds to a top speed of 380 km/h. At a unit price of eight million Euros, the range was sold out before its unveiling in 2019.

Also Read : This Bugatti wants to make every other supercar look superbad

Each Centodieci will go through extensive pre-delivery inspections. Each of these has been finished in ‘EB110 Argent’ paint, while the interior has been meticulously hand-assembled in the Molsheim Atelier. Before setting off, the body of the car as well as the seats are carefully protected by the Atelier team.

Steve Jenny, a seasoned test driver for Bugatti, is tasked with driving each Centodieci on a 186-mile loop that exposes the car to pretty much any situation that its owner might encounter. Jenny is known for the most thorough manufacturer evaluation in all of the automotive industry.

The part of his journey includes acceleration and speed tests at a closed airport, where the hypercar is driven to its electronically-limited top speed of 236 mph. He also conducts Slalom and emergency maneuvers, exercising the machine to its fullest limits.

During the test drive, Jenny also checks for almost-imperceptible discrepancies in the new Bugattis. , only obvious to someone with Steve’s deep knowledge of Bugatti.

First Published Date: