HT Auto
Home Auto News Each Of 10 Bugatti Centodiecis Goes Beyond 200 Mph During Testing

Each of 10 Bugatti Centodiecis goes beyond 200 mph during testing

The Bugatti Centodieci shares the powertrain with the Chiron Super Sport5 – the iconic 8.0-liter W16 engine producing 1,600 PS.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2022, 15:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bugatti Centodieci
Bugatti Centodieci
Bugatti Centodieci
Bugatti Centodieci

Bugatti is still working on the Centodieci supercar, which will see only 10 units being produced. During the testing process, every single Centodieci covered at least 217 miles, blasting well beyond 200 mph in the process. And this happenes before the customer takes delivery. Whether a one-off or a few-off, each Bugatti car has to follow the same demanding procedure to ensure it adheres to extremely precise criteria that Bugatti demands before delivering a car to a customer.

The Bugatti Centodieci shares the powertrain with the Chiron Super Sport5 – the iconic 8.0-liter W16 engine producing 1,600 PS. Yet, the company's engineers worked extensively to perfect the Centodieci's handling. Each supercar unit can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds to a top speed of 380 km/h. At a unit price of eight million Euros, the range was sold out before its unveiling in 2019.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : This Bugatti wants to make every other supercar look superbad

Each Centodieci will go through extensive pre-delivery inspections. Each of these has been finished in ‘EB110 Argent’ paint, while the interior has been meticulously hand-assembled in the Molsheim Atelier. Before setting off, the body of the car as well as the seats are carefully protected by the Atelier team.

Steve Jenny, a seasoned test driver for Bugatti, is tasked with driving each Centodieci on a 186-mile loop that exposes the car to pretty much any situation that its owner might encounter. Jenny is known for the most thorough manufacturer evaluation in all of the automotive industry.

The part of his journey includes acceleration and speed tests at a closed airport, where the hypercar is driven to its electronically-limited top speed of 236 mph. He also conducts Slalom and emergency maneuvers, exercising the machine to its fullest limits.

During the test drive, Jenny also checks for almost-imperceptible discrepancies in the new Bugattis. , only obvious to someone with Steve’s deep knowledge of Bugatti.

 

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2022, 15:01 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Centodieci Centodieci
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Profits for Eicher Motors, makers of Royal Enfield bikes, misses estimates
Profits for Eicher Motors, makers of Royal Enfield bikes, misses estimates
Which are top 3 automakers in 2022 India Sales Satisfaction study?
Which are top 3 automakers in 2022 India Sales Satisfaction study?
This Porsche 911 is ready to go off-roading
This Porsche 911 is ready to go off-roading
Ola Electric motorcycle? Yes, it's coming!
Ola Electric motorcycle? Yes, it's coming!
This is Honda's first electric scooter
This is Honda's first electric scooter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city