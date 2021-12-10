This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ducati bikes to become costlier in India from January
The premium motorcycle maker from Italy blamed an increment in the material, production, and logistics costs, which forced it to raise the prices of its models in India.
Meanwhile, only recently Ducati has announced the launch of the new flagship superbike Panigale V4 SP for India. The company has also unveiled DesertX to fans around the world on Thursday. (Read more about it here)
Moreover, Ducati has also launched the new Hypermotard 950 and the limited-edition ScramblerDesert Sled Fasthouse in India last month, bringing the entire motorcycle range to India.
“The plans to introduce MY22 models are underway, along with many Ducati Riding Experience activities that will go live for Ducati customers and prospects alike, and Ducati stays committed to launching all-new MY22 models, starting from January 2022," the company informed in a press note sent recently.