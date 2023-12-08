Ducati announced that it will hike prices of selected motorcycles and variants from the very first day of 2024
However, Ducati has not revealed which bikes will see price hike
Also, it is not clear, what would be the spectrum of price hike for Ducati motorcycles
The premium motorcycle brand has attributed the price hike move to rising production costs
Interestingly, this price hike comes right after Ducati Monster's pricing was significantly slashed late last month to ₹10.99 lakh
Ducati sells motorcycles like Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, DesertX Rally, Diavel, Multistrada V4 RS, Hypermotard 698 Mono etc in India
Expect the brand to revealed details about the price hike spectrum soon
Also, expect details about the motorcycles that will see price hike to be revealed soon
The auto major hopes this price hike won't impact its sales momentum