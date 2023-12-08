Ducati motorcycles in India to be pricier from January 2024

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 08, 2023

Ducati announced that it will hike prices of selected motorcycles and variants from the very first day of 2024

However, Ducati has not revealed which bikes will see price hike

Also, it is not clear, what would be the spectrum of price hike for Ducati motorcycles

The premium motorcycle brand has attributed the price hike move to rising production costs

 Check product page

Interestingly, this price hike comes right after Ducati Monster's pricing was significantly slashed late last month to 10.99 lakh

Ducati sells motorcycles like Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, DesertX Rally, Diavel, Multistrada V4 RS, Hypermotard 698 Mono etc in India

Expect the brand to revealed details about the price hike spectrum soon

Also, expect details about the motorcycles that will see price hike to be revealed soon

The auto major hopes this price hike won't impact its sales momentum
Check more on Ducati's upcoming price hike
Click Here