The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has stopped using his Mercedes SUV after spotting a bird's nest near its windshield. On Wednesday, he shared a time-lapse video on social media of the bird warming the eggs and later the chicks coming out of them.

When the prince first spotted a bird sitting on the SUV and warming its eggs last week, he cordoned off the luxury vehicle by placing white and red barricades around it, Khaleej Times reported. This was done to prevent other people and vehicles from disturbing the bird and its eggs. The prince had shared an Instagram story showing the SUV in barricades inside his Dubai residence.

The latest social media video was shared by the prince through his Instagram account that goes by the username Fazza, as he is popularly called. The time-lapse video shows the journey of the bird from warming the eggs to feeding her newly born chicks sitting on the luxury SUV. "Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough," the prince captioned his video, which has garnered over 16 lakh views in 23 hours.

The prince, who already has a reputation of a nature lover, earned many praises for his act of love by Instagrammers. Users commented on the video saying, "So amazing! Love this!", "So beautiful and touching" and "You are a heart of gold".