Driving in Delhi? Avoid these roads from October 18-21

The list of roads to avoid in Delhi during the four days include Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, and Mathura Road, among others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2022, 15:22 PM
File photo of vehicles stuck in traffic used for representational purpose only (ANI)
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid certain stretches of roads between October 18 and 21 as special arrangements will be made for smooth transport of delegates of 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol to held at Pragati Maidan. The department said that various traffic measures will be put in place for this while traffic police said the commuters travelling in the vicinity could encounter delays.

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly. The list of roads to avoid during the four days include Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Shantipath and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

(Also read | Delhi govt sets up 1,000 EV charging points in less than a year)

Some other roads to avoid include Maharishi Raman Marg, Bhisma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Gurgaon Road, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road.

The traffic department also advised general public to work from home, avail public transport, postpone avoidable traffic, consider taking alternative routes and take extra time to reach places such as airport, railway station, and ISBT.

The 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol will see delegations from 195 countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on October 18 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on October 21.

The delegates will stay in seven hotels - The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok - and travel to Pragati Maidan, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the airport. Various traffic measures will be put in place to ensure smooth transportation for the delegates.

The traffic department also said that it is important to reduce traffic volume on the roads in New Delhi district and this can be achieved with support from corporations, organisations and individuals.

 

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 15:18 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi traffic
