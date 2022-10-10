Delhi govt sets up 1,000 EV charging points in less than a year

The Delhi government had set in place a single window facility for installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces in the city in November.

As the Delhi government looks to make owning an electric vehicle convenient for its residents, the authorities have set up 1,000 charging stations in less than a year under its single window facility. The government is planning to set up 18,000 such points in the next three years. The single window facility for EV chargers was introduced in November of 2021.

It had set in place a single window facility for installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces in the city, which includes residential spaces such as apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like kirana stores, shops and malls.

This facility allows any resident of Delhi to request installation of an EV charger from empanelled vendors in their premises, either through the online portal of DISCOM or by making a phone call.

The national capital has three electricity providers - BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

Under its EV Policy, Delhi provides for a subsidy of ₹6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 slow charging points. The net cost paid by the user after deducting ₹6,000 includes EV charger, installation and maintenance costs for three years. After subsidy, the net cost of these EV chargers is as low as ₹2,500.

Among the 1,000 EV chargers installed by the government under this facility, 682 have been installed at 315 locations by BRPL, 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BYPL and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by TPDDL.

Nearly 59 per cent of these chargers have been installed by the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), 15 per cent have been setup in office premises and 13 per cent in e-rickshaw parking. The city government will spend ₹60 lakh as subsidy on these 1,000 charging points.

