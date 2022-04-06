HT Auto
Driving CNG cars? Pay more from today to refuel. Check new rates

CNG price in the Delhi NCR region has once again been hiked, along with petrol and diesel prices today. IGL has increased the price of CNG today by 2.5 per kilogram.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 09:02 AM
CNG price in Delhi gets another hike of ₹2.5 per kg on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)
CNG price in Delhi gets another hike of ₹2.5 per kg on Wednesday.

Amid rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG vehicle owners too are facing the heat of price hikes on a regular basis. On Wednesday, Indraprastha Gas Limited once again increased the price of compressed natural gas, used as fuel in public transports as well as private vehicles widely in Delhi NCR. The latest price hike has increased the cost of CNG by 2.5 per kilogram.

According to the latest hike, CNG price in Delhi today has reached 66.61 per kilogram. CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad has gone up to 69.18 per kg. In Gurugram, price of a kg of CNG is the most expensive in the Delhi NCR region costing 73.86 per kg. The variation in prices in different parts of Delhi NCR also depends on state taxes as it includes parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The latest hike is the third within the first six days of April. CNG price in Delhi NCR has gone up by more than 8 per kg in the last five days. On Monday, CNG prices received a similar 2.5 per kilogram hike.

Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about 13 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. The recent spate of fuel price hike has also seen petrol and diesel prices reach new highs. In the last 16 days, oil companies have increased the price of fuel 14 times. Overall, petrol and diesel prices have become costlier by 10 per litre in the last couple of weeks.

Hike in CNG price could impact in sales of CNG vehicles in coming days. Often considered as one of the more budget-friendly and greener mode of commute, CNG cars has seen a significant rise in the past few months. Between April and November last year, there was a 56 percent rise in sales of CNG cars with 1,36,357 units sold during that period.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: CNG CNG price CNG price hike CNG price today compressed natural gas IGL Indraprastha Gas Limited CNG cars CNG vehicles
