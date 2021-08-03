Drive a Mahindra Scorpio? There's good news about warranty for you

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday informed that it is extending its warranty program called Shield by two years for its Bolero Power+ and Scorpio models in a move that will now take the warranty period up to seven years.

The total coverage in terms of mileage is now at 1.50 lakh kilometres for Bolero Power+ and 1.70 lakh kilometres for Scorpio.

Mahindra's Shield is an in-house warrany program that promises faster coverage approval and claim settlement. Here are some of the key benefits of the program, as per the car maker:

- Coverage of mechanical or electrical failures including (but not limited to): Engine Parts, Transmission System, Cooling System, Steering System, Fuel System, Suspension, Electrical System (factory-fitted)

- Flexibility in terms of transfer of ownership

-Higher resale value

-Convenience of one-time payment. Customers can also avail facility of easy EMIs.

Bolero Power+ and Scorpio are two of Mahindra's best-selling models in the Indian car market and the extension of the warranty plans on offer could further bolster prospects of both vehicles.



