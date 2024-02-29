Do you love Mercedes enough to splurge $4 million for a branded flat in Miami?

HT Auto
  • A 791-residential unit tower is all set to highlight the Miami skyline, complete with Mercedes branding.
Mercedes
Mercedes
Several automotive brands have partnered with property developers in Miami in the recent past - from Porsche and Aston Martin to Bentley. The latest to join in is Mercedes-Benz and the German luxury car maker has lent its name to a new mixed-use residential building in the city.

The 67-storey tower is being developed by JDS Development and has as many as 791 residential units, office space, health and fitness centers as well as a 174-room hotel. There is also a massive parking area here to accommodate the vehicles that are expected - both of owners and that of visitors.

Mercedes
Mercedes
The residential units in particular range from studio apartments to three-bedroom condos, complete with all the opulence that one would expect inside a Mercedes high-end luxury vehicle. In fact, the entire building has been designed with support from the Mercedes design team. A key indication of this comes from the Silver finish on the building with Black and White accents that are commonly seen on Mercedes-Benz cars. “We want to develop exclusive residences with our partner that are undeniably Mercedes-Benz and create a new mode of urban living with vibrant communities," Eva Wiese, head of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH, says. “Our branded real-estate venture in Miami embodies the strategy behind Mercedes-Benz Places."

Also Read : Porsche hotel anyone? High-end property in Miami being planned

Of course, there is a high price sticker attached to each of the residential units. It is reported that the prices range from anywhere between $550,000 to $4 million for a three-bedroom unit. There are also a select number of penthouses here but the prices of these have not yet been revealed.

First Published Date: 29 Feb 2024, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz

