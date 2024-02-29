Do you love Mercedes enough to splurge $4 million for a branded flat in Miami?

Several automotive brands have partnered with property developers in Miami in the recent past - from Porsche and Aston Martin to Bentley. The latest to join in is Mercedes-Benz and the German luxury car maker has lent its name to a new mixed-use residential building in the city.

The 67-storey tower is being developed by JDS Development and has as many as 791 residential units, office space, health and fitness centers as well as a 174-room hotel. There is also a massive parking area here to accommodate the vehicles that are expected - both of owners and that of visitors.

The Mercedes-branded in Miami has a stacked-box design that, as per the company, reflects its technical aspect.

The residential units in particular range from studio apartments to three-bedroom condos, complete with all the opulence that one would expect inside a Mercedes high-end luxury vehicle. In fact, the entire building has been designed with support from the Mercedes design team. A key indication of this comes from the Silver finish on the building with Black and White accents that are commonly seen on Mercedes-Benz cars. “We want to develop exclusive residences with our partner that are undeniably Mercedes-Benz and create a new mode of urban living with vibrant communities," Eva Wiese, head of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH, says. “Our branded real-estate venture in Miami embodies the strategy behind Mercedes-Benz Places."

Of course, there is a high price sticker attached to each of the residential units. It is reported that the prices range from anywhere between $550,000 to $4 million for a three-bedroom unit. There are also a select number of penthouses here but the prices of these have not yet been revealed.

