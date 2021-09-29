Diesel is dead? EVs and PHEVs combine to outsell diesel vehicles in Europe

The dawn of electric and plug-in hybrid hybrid vehicles happened some time back and now, it is the bright day that belongs to these clean(er) energy options as sales of diesel cars continues to tumble across Europe. According to sales figures complied by Jato Europe, EV and PHEV sales were higher than figures for diesel models in the month of August.

The data revealed by Jato Europe reveals that 151,737 deliveries of EVs and PHEVs were made last month as against 141,635 diesel units being delivered to customers. This is the first time that diesel models fell below electric and plug-in hybrid counterparts. Perhaps even more significant is that 1.32 million units of EVs and PHEVs were sold across Europe between January and August of this year, up big time from 158,300 units in the same period of 2020.

The decline of diesel has been steady for a few years now with battery-powered options making presence felt. The number of options in the EV segment has also increased which has helped such vehicles reach more and more people. Volkswagen ID.3 remains the best-selling fully-electric vehicle here, followed by Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.4. As for plug-in hybrids, Ford Kuga has the bragging rights, followed by Mercedes GLC and BMW 3 Series.