Delhi's persistently toxic air likely to trigger plans of Odd-Even once more

| Updated on: 17 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM
Delhi pollution levels on Friday morning remained in the extremely toxic level with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in many parts of the city at well over 400 mark. The stubbornly polluted air in the capital city has once again sparked speculation that the AAP government here will bring back the Odd-Even rule for traffic management.

An anti smog truck is seen sprinkling water to settle down dust particles at India Gate Circle in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
An anti smog truck is seen sprinkling water to settle down dust particles at India Gate Circle in New Delhi.

The Odd-Even traffic management rule was scheduled to come into effect for 10 days starting November 13 but the plans were shelved after Supreme Court termed it as ‘mere optics’ and after the AQI improved slightly in the days leading up to Diwali on November 12. But post Diwali, the air quality has once again spiralled to alarming levels.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

Also Read : Parking fee for cars, two-wheelers hiked to deter use of private vehicles

A chunk of the blame for Delhi's polluted air is pinned on vehicular emissions and this is what the Odd-Even rule seeks to target. A joint project by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur has found that vehicular emissions contribute around 38 per cent to the overall pollution levels in Delhi. But there is no conclusive evidence yet that Odd-Even rule indeed brings down pollution levels which are also reportedly spiked by factors such as stubble burning in adjoining states and unfavourable weather and wind conditions.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has already hinted that the Odd-Even rule for Delhi may be re-considered in the face of polluted air here, especially if the AQI breaches the 450 mark.

Meanwhile, Grap IV measures remain in place which, among other factors, bans entry of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles into Delhi. There are reports, however, which highlight that the ban isn't effective at ground level.

The Delhi government has also formed a six-member task force to look into ways of controlling the pollution levels but critics argue that effective solutions are missing.

