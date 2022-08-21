HT Auto
Delhi-Mumbai expressway construction 70% complete, says Gadkari

Delhi-Mumbai expressway will reduce the journey time 12 hours, claims Nitin Gadkari.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 13:11 PM
Union Minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, has claimed that 70 per cent of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway has been completed. The minister also said that his dream is to take people from Nariman Point of Mumbai to Delhi in just 12 hours, which currently takes a lot more when travelling by road. Gadkari also said that the ministry has decided to connect Nariman Point with the expressway and that could be done through the PPP (public-private partnership) mode.

(Also Read: Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September)

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will open for the public after March 2023. Delhi-Mumbai Express will connect states like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. This is going to be the first phase of the Indian government's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The DME is claimed to reduce travel time between the country's national capital Delhi and business hub Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours. This express is also believed to help the government coffer with a substantial amount of toll revenue.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the most important projects undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the last few years. Besides that, the road transport ministry is also looking to construct an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai at the cost of 2.5 lakh crore.

On these highways, trolleybus and trolley trucks will be able to run, claimed the ministry. Trolley buses are electric buses that draw power from overhead wires while an electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari national highway
