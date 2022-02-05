Copyright © HT Media Limited
Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi stated top shopping malls of Delhi will also dedicate 5% of their parking space to install EV charging points in the next six months.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 02:19 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)

Around 1,000 new charging points for electric vehicles will be established across Delhi, a Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) statement conveyed. Top malls of the city will also dedicate 5% of their parking space to install EV charging points in the next six months, added the statement.

In partnership with World Resources Institute, India, DDC released a guidebook to simplify and enable the adoption of EV charging at shopping malls in Delhi.

DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said with help of shopping malls the commission is trying to encourage electric mobility and reduce pollution in the city. “In addition to incentives and the guidebook launched today, Delhi government will also provide hand-holding support through the state EV Cell to all the malls that commit to install chargers at parking slots in the next 6 months," added Shah.

(Also read | What's driving Delhi to be the EV capital of India?)

The statement mentioned the released documents will guide shopping mall owners in understanding the importance of EV charging, assessing the scope for EV charging, detailed processes involved for effective decision-making along with planning and implementation of EV charging stations in the parking of malls.

(Also read | Ride-hailing and delivery services have to adopt electric vehicles: Delhi govt)

Executive director, Pacific Malls, Abhishek Bansal said shopping mall operators are always looking for various new ways of improving footfall in their malls and installing EV chargers is a great addition to the services. “We have operationalised 9 EV charging stations and are installing another 6 charging stations," said Bansal. Executive Director, Select Citywalk, Yogeshwar Sharma, extended his support to the initiative and said that the mall intends to target putting chargers for EVs beyond just five per cent of the parking space.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 02:18 PM IST
TAGS: EVs EV electric vehicles electric mobilty Delhi EV policy
