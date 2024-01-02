Delhi pollution: BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel car ban revoked after AQI improves

Owners of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars in Delhi can breathe easy as the ban imposed on these vehicles have been lifted. The state government revoked the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles after the pollution levels in the national capital improved. The band was implemented last year on December 22 as the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi dipped due to rise in pollution. This was the second time that the ban was imposed in Delhi in a year.

The Delhi government had imposed ban on plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles in the city from December 22 to tackle pollution.

Late on Monday, the Delhi government removed restrictions on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars. The decision came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew restrictions under the stage-III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital. CAQM is responsible to formulate strategies to tackle pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas.

On January 1, the body met in Delhi to review the pollution levels and decided to revoke the ban. Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister of Delhi, took to social media to announce the decision. He wrote, “In light of the improved air quality in Delhi, Stage-III of the GRAP has been revoked. Therefore, the restrictions imposed on the plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi are lifted with immediate effect until further orders."

On December 22, the CAQM had invoked anti-pollution restriction in Delhi NCR under the stage III of GRAP measures. The move came as Delhi's AQI slipped into severe category for several days. With AQI ranging between 401-450, the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars was implemented. Under the stage III of GRAP measures, all major construction work are also restricted.

In November, similar measure was taken to help reduce pollution levels. The Delhi Traffic Police was asked to strictly implement the restrictions and check polluting vehicles or vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate during this period. Vehicle owners found violating the rule were fined ₹20,000. According to a recent data shared by the Delhi government, vehicles contribute to around 36 per cent of the national capital's overall pollution level.

