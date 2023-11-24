Delhi pollution: BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel car ban to return? Key meeting today

As Delhi continues to be in the grip of severe pollution, the state government will hold a key meeting today (November 24) to decide the next course of action to reduce the levels. Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, will hold the review meeting with officials to discuss further steps. The national capital revoked the stage four of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which had several restrictions in place to keep the Air Quality Index (AQI) in check. These measures included complete ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars from plying in the city.

Pollution levels in Delhi has seen spike recently as AQI remained between 350 and 400 for most parts of this week. "For the past few days, the wind speed in Delhi has reduced, leading to an increase in pollution. Seeing that, we have convened a meeting today with the DPCC and officials to review the situation and discuss further steps that can be taken," said Gopal Rai.

Besides ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars, the state had restricted entry of diesel-run buses from other states till stage four of GRAP was in effect. It remains to be seen if the state government brings back GRAP stage four. Discussion on whether to reintroduce the Odd-Even rule is also on the table. The state government had earlier planned to implement the vehicle rationing system a day after Diwali. However, it postponed the plans after Supreme Court termed the move as mere optics without much effect on pollution levels.

On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had revoked restrictions under stage four of GRAP after improvement in Delhi's air quality. This lifted the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles. Earlier, the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles were extended beyond Delhi to neighbouring cities like Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

