Delhi govt to install EV charger in just seven days, approves single-window plan

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has launched a single-window facility for consumers to avail the option of getting private electric vehicle charging station installed. Through this mechanism, the government will be able to install and operationalize charging stations within just seven days working days of submission of applications. Customers can even schedule the installation of chargers as per their convenience.

The Delhi government has selected 12 vendors for the private charging stations for light commercial electric vehicles including two- and three- wheelers. The EV chargers that can be set up at malls, apartments, hospitals and other such private properties in the city, will have a guarantee of up to three years.

The applicants will be charged ₹2,500 for installation of private charging stations in the city. This is a subsidised rate after an incentive of ₹6,000 by the government, and will be applicable only for the first 30,000 applicants. The incentive will reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70 per cent.

Apart from this, price of electricity for these EV charging stations have been fixed at ₹4.5 per unit by the government. Consumers can opt for a new electrical connection including a pre-paid meter so as to avail reduced EV tariff or can even choose to continue using existing electrical connection.

The facility of getting a private charging station can be availed by either visiting respective discom portals or by calling on available helpline numbers. Applicants can visit the web portal and select an electric vehicle (EV) charger of their choice out of the ones that are available, and can even compare the prices of these chargers. They can call on 7011931880, 19123 or 19124 to get the installation done through TPDDL, and 01135999808 for BYPL.

The space required for installation of such a charger is minimal - one square feet for LEV AC charger and two square feet for AC 001 charger. Both these chargers will be wall-mounted. The DC-001 charger can be installed on a ground having two square metre area and two metres height.