Delhi govt asks LG to reconsider ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign

The campaign encourages commuters to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has re-submitted the file for the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign for approval from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The updated file contains evidence that highlights that such campaigns have reduced vehicular pollution in India, the US and the UK. The city government had planned a month-long campaign which was to begin from October 28 but got postponed due to delay in approval from LG.

LG Saxena, on Saturday, returned the file to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to reconsider the campaign and questioning the effectiveness of such an "ad-hoc" measure. However, Rai, while addressing a press conference, said that 40 cities across India have conducted such drives to reduce vehicular pollution levels.

The campaign was first launched on October 16, 2020, and in this campaign, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green. According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi.

Rai has earlier informed that 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed this year to monitor the implementation of the campaign at 100 key traffic intersections. Another 10 volunteers will be deployed at each traffic signal in two shifts.

A PTI report informed that based on government estimates, the transport sector is responsible for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in the city. The vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air. Also, data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13 to 20 per cent.

