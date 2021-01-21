Delhi gets India's first Porsche Studio - a showroom with premium experience

For most Indians, the experience of a car buying process is restricted mostly to a test-drive, followed by some dull paperworks before the actual delivery of a car. A generation that has grown up going to plush shopping malls, just to spend some time and not necessarily buying anything, car showrooms were never as attractive.

However, with premium car outlets that have started to come up across the country of late, has only just improved it by a slight with a touch of hospitality. Porsche India has decided to step it up a bit more with its first Porsche Studio in India. It is among only 14 such studios Porsche has opened across the world.

The Porsche showroom at Connaught Place, which has stood there for some years now, has been transformed into a kind of car buying experience that few have seen before.

The Studio is based on a futuristic showroom concept - like a new brand space that goes beyond the traditional showroom format. It offers a bit more than just the car.

There is a bit for everyone at the Porsche Studio, including for those who like collectibles or delve into the carmaker's legacy stories. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

The showroom has space enough to showcase two cars at a time. But if one is a Porsche fan, he can spend quality time being lost at the carmaker's history carefully framed across the showroom. For the collectors, Porsche also offers a range of miniatures of some of its iconic models over the years, besides several memorabilia to dig in.

Commenting on the opening, the Dealer Principal of Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR Dilmohan Singh says, “Porsche Studio Delhi presents a new way for customers and fans to explore and immerse themselves in the brand through a welcoming and engaging environment right in the middle of one of the busiest neighbourhoods in Delhi. I am very proud of our new destination as the first in India."

The lifestyle boutique store links Porsche craftsmanship, aesthetics and urban lifestyle with a centre stage area and LED screens that will feature the latest Porsche models. For the more serious buyers, there is a dedicated Configuration Lab and Trimming Area to customise their luxury sports car with inspiration provided by materials and large interactive screens on the Exclusive Manufaktur wall. Customers can learn about the latest hybrid models and the soon-to-arrive Taycan in the so-called E-Performance booth.

Adjacent to the centre stage visitors can relax in the Driver's Club fitted with large panorama screens to watch the latest videos from Porsche. A private sales suite offers complete discretion for the purchase process with a personal consultant. Its library style interior holds a selection of samples and trimmings for any design tweaks during the consultation.

Customers can also relax in the Drivers Club adjacent to the centre stage where pre-sales meetings can take place as well as have the ownership experience or watch an occasional live motor race on the large panorama screens.

A private Sales Suite also offers complete discretion for the purchase process with a personal consultant that includes a workstation to demonstrate the features of a car or to help complete administrative details of a transaction.

The Porsche Studio is open from today. But due to health and safety protocols, visits, for now, are only by pre-scheduled appointment.