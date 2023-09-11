HT Auto
Delhi and UP Police evoke Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to deliver road safety message

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM
Road safety is a major concern in India as it witnesses a high number of fatalities due to road accidents. While a number of safety parameters need to be implemented in order to ensure safety of drivers and passengers, the Delhi and UP Police are trying to drive home the message of wearing helmets while driving scooters or motorcycles.

To deliver this message to commuters in a fun and engaging manner, the police department of both the states have evoked Bollywood actor's latest movie ‘Jawan’.

The Delhi Police posed a small snippet from the movie showing Khan doing stunts on his motorcycle and the next clip shows him all bandaged with a face dotted with wound and blood. The caption of the post read, “Bachcha, Bada Ya Jawan, Helmet Bacha Sakta Hai Jaan!" The video clip put out a clear message in the end saying, ‘Always wear a helmet’.

The UP Police chose to post a simple collage of a helmet and the actor's bandaged face, putting out a message that to avoid a consequence like this, one should ride with a helmet on. The caption of the post said that people of all ages, whether young or old, should never to forget wear a helmet before sitting on a two-wheeler.

The Khan-starrer movie has been doing quite well in the box office and the police department of both the states chose to ride the trend to engage commuters. This is a common practice to pass on important messages in a fun way. Last year, the Delhi Traffic Police chose to evoke the dialogues from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ to drive home the importance of seat belts to ensure road safety. It highlighted how seat belts can actually be the weapon one needs to avoid serious injuries, even death.

TAGS: engage road safety

