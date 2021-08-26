Deepa Malik becomes voice for personal AI assistant in upcoming MG Astor SUV

MG Motor India has announced that its upcoming Astor SUV's personal AI assistant will have the voice of the Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr. Deepa Malik. The company shared that it aims to deliver a ‘unique voice experience’ in its upcoming Astor SUV. It also added that this new move is another step towards establishing itself as an auto-tech pioneer.

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we strive to consistently create exciting and meaningful experiences for our customers. In another first, we are introducing a personal AI assistant in MG Astor. Having Deepa Malik, a woman of many firsts, as a voice for Astor, is in line with our commitment to both community and diversity. Deepa is the epitome of women empowerment and her voice in Astor is a message for everyone to be unstoppable."

MG's upcoming Astor SUV was partially revealed a few days back. The company has also rolled out details on the car's AI technology. The SUV will also get the segment-first autonomous Level 2 technology. (More details here)

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman Paralympic Medalist, said, “I am delighted to be the voice of the next MG SUV. I have closely followed MG’s journey in India, and I applaud their vision. MG has not only led the disruption in the automotive industry, but it has contributed to the empowerment of different sections of society. It is commendable that MG’s one-third of the active workforce is women. I am confident that MG will emerge as a champion with the industry-leading features of Astor."

The new Astor SUV is likely to launch in India in the next few weeks. It will be a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs.