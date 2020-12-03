Daimler proposes ex-BMW and Volkswagen CEO to lead supervisory board

Daimler AG’s supervisory board will propose Bernd Pischetsrieder be elected chairman to help navigate the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars through a seismic industry transformation.

The former chief executive officer of BMW AG and Volkswagen AG would replace Manfred Bischoff after the annual general meeting on March 31, Daimler said Thursday in a statement.

“Bernd Pischetsrieder is one of the most internationally recognized automotive experts," Bischoff said in the statement. “His expertise and wealth of experience are of outstanding importance for Daimler."

The world’s best-selling luxury-car maker and truck producer embarked on a major overhaul under CEO Ola Kallenius last year. The CEO’s strategy is focused on reviving returns by focusing more on bigger cars such as the flagship S-Class sedan and cutting thousands of jobs. He’s also forged new cooperations with peers and technology firms and plans to boost the company’s software operations.

