Auto News

Daimler India aims for 100% carbon-free operations at its TN plat by 2025

As part of its sustainable business plans, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles currently uses 85 per cent of its energy from renewable sources.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 06:24 PM
Image for representational purpose. (Courtesy: Bharat Benz)
Image for representational purpose. (Courtesy: Bharat Benz)
Image for representational purpose. (Courtesy: Bharat Benz)
Image for representational purpose. (Courtesy: Bharat Benz)

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles  (DCIV) Pvt Ltd is aiming for 100 per cent carbon-free operations at its manufacturing plant at Oragadam in Tamil Nadu by 2025. The company manufactures Bharat Benz trucks and buses, also has set a target of 100 per cent paper-free organisation by the end of 2023. The company's Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya told PTI that the company has achieved sustainable growth in its domestic as well as export businesses.

As part of its sustainable business plans, DCIV currently uses 85 per cent of its energy from renewable sources. It has already harnessed solar energy for its manufacturing facility in Oragadam and laid the foundation for an additional capacity of a 1.3 MW solar photovoltaic plant along its world-class test track in its sprawling 430-acre facility. The company's existing solar energy plant already has a capacity of 3.3 MW.

(Also read | Electric truck costs will remain high forever, forecasts Daimler Truck)

DCIV's key objectives for the next decade include achieving 100 per cent carbon neutrality in operations by 2025, become a 100 per cent paper-free organisation by the end of 2023, increase energy self-reliance and have a sharper focus on workplace diversity and culture, Arya said. The company further wants to achieve 100 per cent recycling of water and does not depend on external sources of water for manufacturing.

The manufacturer of trucks and buses has invested over 9,500 crore in its manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai. The facility also houses an indigenous R&D centre that caters to its Indian and Daimler Truck Global requirements. 

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 06:22 PM IST
TAGS: Daimler India Daimler carbon emissions
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

