Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Dacia Manifesto Concept will not make it to production. But few things like YouClip will be seen on their future models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2022, 17:35 PM
Dacia has unveiled their new Manifesto Concept, it will be featured at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. It is important to note that the Manifesto Concept will not make it to production. There are no doors, no front windshield and no doors. Manufacturers do this to provide a better off-road experience to the occupants. SUVs like Ford Bronco, Hummer and Jeep Wrangler offer a similar experience.

Dacia Manifesto Concept might look like an adventure buggy to some people while to others it can look like a hardcore off-roader. Up-front there is a lightbar with ‘X’ in the centre, a similar looking design was seen on Dacia's Bigster Concept. Unlike, the Manifesto Concept which is just a concept, the Bigster Concept will spawn a SUV in the future.

Up-front there is a faux skid plate and a winch which can be helpful in case the vehicle gets stuck. Apart, from the LED headlamps, there is also an auxiliary light and a tow hook. On the sides, there are airless tyres that Dacia says are in a concept form. There is a net on the side which can be used to store various items as there are no door pockets. The roof rack can be used to store bags or luggage.

Dacia will also be working on a variety of handy and modular accessories which they call ‘YouClip’. This can be seen in the Manifesto Concept and in future models as well. The auxiliary lamp is detachable so it can be used as an independent flashlight.

The cabin has a minimalistic approach with the mobile phone of the driver serving the purpose of the infotainment system. Dacia says that the interior of the Manifesto Concept is waterproof and the seat covers can be doubled up as sleeping bags. There is also a removable battery pack that can serve as a power supply for various things.

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2022, 17:35 PM IST
TAGS: Dacia Manifesto Concept Dacia Manifesto Concept
