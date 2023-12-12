HT Auto
TVS Motor Company extends 50 Lakhs relief aid to Andhra Pradesh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM
TVS Motor Company has announced that they will be donating 50 lakh towards disaster relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh. The funds will be directed towards providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to those adversely affected by the recent disaster in Andhra Pradesh. The third-largest two-wheeler company also recently announced additional service support for its customers in the districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry in the wake of the Michaung Cyclone.

TVS is also offering additional support to its customers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.
TVS is also offering additional support to its customers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

In addition to the financial contribution, TVS will also work closely with local authorities and reputable relief organizations to ensure the effective deployment of resources. This collaborative effort aims to expedite the delivery of assistance to those in need and facilitate the reconstruction process.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company said, “In times of distress, corporate entities bear a collective responsibility to extend support and aid in the restoration of normalcy. Our contribution will support the efforts of the government in bringing succour to the affected communities in Andhra Pradesh."

Apart from the financial support, TVS is also offering a towing facility to the nearest TVS Motor authorised service centre between December 8-18, 2023. The service camp will also include a comprehensive vehicle check-up to look for any flood-related damages and the need for immediate repairs, the company said in a statement. Furthermore, TVS has advised customers not to attempt to restart the engine of a flood-affected vehicle to avoid engine damage.

Also Read : Cyclone Michaung, Chennai floods: 7 Tips to protect your car from flood damage

TVS will reach out to customers via SMS campaigns among other communication channels to spread awareness about personal and vehicle security as a part of this initiative. Apart from TVS, other manufacturers including Mahindra, Volkswagen, Audi, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki, among others have announced service support for their respective customers affected by Cyclone Michaung and the resulting Chennai floods.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST
