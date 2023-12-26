Cyclone Michaung: Hyundai donates additional 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, announced an additional contribution of ₹2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority. The additional funds will be used to provide food, shelter, healthcare and sanitation in critical areas affected by the flood and damage in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.

This is Hyundai’s second donation to the state government after the previous contribution of ₹3 crore made in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone. The company says it is already working with the government authorities to distribute essential relief kits comprising dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats in districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

Commenting on the additional contribution, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “Tamil Nadu, our home state, has faced the brunt of Cyclone Michaung, and the aftermath has left many in distress. The resilience and unity displayed by the people of Tamil Nadu in the face of adversity are truly inspiring. To contribute tangibly to the recovery efforts, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has extended an additional fund of INR 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, which will be utilized to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected communities."

Tamil Nadu has been home to Hyundai Motor India since the South Korean brand arrived in India in 1998. The company operates three plants located in Sriperumbudur that produce cars for domestic and export markets.

The automaker also revealed a dedicated medical camp will be established to address the immediate medical needs. Hyundai also plans to offer special counselling sessions to the affected people, while undertaking village cleaning initiatives to address the post-cyclone sanitation challenges.

