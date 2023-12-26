HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Cyclone Michaung: Hyundai Donates Additional 2 Crore To Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management

Cyclone Michaung: Hyundai donates additional 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2023, 21:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, announced an additional contribution of 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority. The additional funds will be used to provide food, shelter, healthcare and sanitation in critical areas affected by the flood and damage in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.

Hyundai Donation Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority
(L-R) Jong Hoon Lee, ED – Production, T Saravanan, VP – Finance, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; Gopala Krishnan CS, CMO, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; and Thiru M K Stalin, Chief Minister - Tamil Nadu
Hyundai Donation Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority
(L-R) Jong Hoon Lee, ED – Production, T Saravanan, VP – Finance, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; Gopala Krishnan CS, CMO, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; and Thiru M K Stalin, Chief Minister - Tamil Nadu

This is Hyundai’s second donation to the state government after the previous contribution of 3 crore made in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone. The company says it is already working with the government authorities to distribute essential relief kits comprising dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats in districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

Also Read : Cyclone Michaung: Maruti, Mahindra, Audi, Hyundai offer support to customers

Commenting on the additional contribution, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “Tamil Nadu, our home state, has faced the brunt of Cyclone Michaung, and the aftermath has left many in distress. The resilience and unity displayed by the people of Tamil Nadu in the face of adversity are truly inspiring. To contribute tangibly to the recovery efforts, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has extended an additional fund of INR 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, which will be utilized to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected communities."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
₹ 30 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Creta 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta 2024
₹ 10.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tamil Nadu has been home to Hyundai Motor India since the South Korean brand arrived in India in 1998. The company operates three plants located in Sriperumbudur that produce cars for domestic and export markets.

The automaker also revealed a dedicated medical camp will be established to address the immediate medical needs. Hyundai also plans to offer special counselling sessions to the affected people, while undertaking village cleaning initiatives to address the post-cyclone sanitation challenges.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2023, 21:29 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Cyclone Michaung Chennai Floods

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.