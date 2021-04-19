Home > Auto > News > Covid-19 second wave: Is now a good time to buy a car? Cautious shopping advised
File photo used for representational purpose. (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose. (PTI)

Covid-19 second wave: Is now a good time to buy a car? Cautious shopping advised

1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 12:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • While there is a chance that the second wave of Covid-19 is likely to cast shadow on auto industry, customers are also strongly advised to use digital means for all their car-buying needs.

India is in the clutches of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and while there is no national lockdown in place so far, several states and cities have announced a wide array of curfews to restrict the spread of the virus. In what is a throwback to around the same time last year, people are being advised to stay at home as much as is possible and curfews would seek to ensure roads and public places are empty or at least near empty. In such times of gloom then, would buying a car be the right decision.

Here are some key things to keep in mind before choosing whether to buy that new car or put off the decision:

1

The need-based factor:

If you have been saving money for that new car and your daily routine involves having to step out, it is a good time to finally make that purchase. The rising number of cases once again casts a dark shadow over whether public modes of transportation ought to be made use of. Personal mobility options have been preferred in recent months and if one has to absolutely get from one point to another on a daily basis, he or she might as well invest in a personal vehicle.

That said, if work from home continues to be the norm, the buying decision may well be pushed back in current times of crisis.

2

Discounts:

There are reports that dealers and a few automakers have started offering discounts in order to clear stocks before the pandemic situation gets worse. While input costs had necessitated a price increase on several car models at the start of the month, these discounts could offset the hike.

3

Walk in or log in:

Ensure that in current times, you only use digital mean to check out your preferred vehicle. Almost every car manufacturer in the country today has a robust virtual presence which means all that you may need to know about any particular model is available on a smartphone or laptop.

In case a test drive is required, dealers will also arrange for it at a preferred location.

4

Eye ahead:

There have been a number of very strong products launched across segments by various manufacturers in recent months. The options in most segments when it comes to passenger vehicles are aplenty. But just in case you aren't entirely convinced of the car you want to buy, waiting for what subsequent months will reveal may be a better bet.

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue