Covid-19: Not more than two allowed in passenger vehicles in Punjab

For people planning to drive to Punjab, the state government has issued a list of new guidelines that you should know. As the state is under a lockdown-like restriction till May 15, the Punjab government is more cautious about people from outside visiting the state. Hence it has decided that more than two person inside a vehicle will not be allowed to enter the state. It also will stop anyone trying to cross border without a negative RT-PCR test report.

This decision has been taken considering the current surge in Covid-19 cases and mortality. According to the Punjab Home Department's direction to all deputy commissioners and district police chiefs, these regulations will remain in effect till May 15.

According to the directive, anyone coming to Punjab by air, rail or road must have a negative Covid report which should not be more than 72-hour old or should possess a vaccination certificate of at least one dose over two weeks old.

The four-wheeler passenger vehicles should not take more than two passengers, but vehicles carrying patients to hospitals will be exempted. The direction also stated that pillion riders on motorcycles and scooters should be from the same family or must live in the same house. Shops selling non-essential items shall remain close. The ones selling essential items like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat and mobile repair will stay open.

Punjab government has already imposed a night curfew from 6 pm till 5 am and weekend lockdown from 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays. With a ban on any kind of gathering already in place, a complete ban will be imposed on government functions, such as inaugurations, foundation stone laying ceremonies unless permission of the deputy commissioner.

The state is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic and as per reports, it registered about 7,041 fresh cases, the highest in a day, taking the total number of cases to 3,77,990 on Saturday. It also registered 138 more fatalities which took the toll to 9,160.