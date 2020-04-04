Covid-19: Hyundai extends warranties for more than 1 million vehicles worldwide

Hyundai Motor Company has launched a warranty extension policy for its vehicles worldwide. The program aims to support Hyundai customers who may face difficulties in getting vehicles serviced and repaired during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hyundai vehicles with original warranties that expire between March and June 2020 will benefit from a warranty extension for up to three months. More than 1.2 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries will be eligible for the warranty extension. The warranty extension can vary between countries.

Hyundai’s decision comes amid a global reaction to the outbreak of coronavirus, which has caused many countries to take various precautionary measures that include closing non-essential facilities. With the warranty extensions, the company aims to help address any concerns customers may have about being unable to visit a service centre to get vehicle maintenance or warranty repairs while adhering to stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines set by governments.

“We appreciate that many of our customers may have limited or no access to vehicle servicing during these extraordinary times," said Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company. “With these warranty extensions, we wish to set their minds at ease regarding eligibility for warranty repairs and related services in the coming months. Not only do we care about our customers’ health and safety, we care about the ‘health’ and safety of their vehicles as well."

For Hyundai owners in the U.S. with a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that is expiring between March and June 2020 will have the warranty coverage extended to June 30, 2020.

“This is another great example of how we have our customer’s back and continue to reinforce America’s Best Warranty," said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor America. “While most Hyundai dealers are open to provide service, we want our customers to feel comfortable visiting their dealerships for warranty work and any vehicle service."

In US, vehicle maintenance has been deemed an essential business in most places. Despite many Hyundai dealership showrooms shut due to the coronavirus, most service departments have remained open. These dealerships are well-equipped to manage repairs and provide maintenance while practicing social distancing, including picking up and dropping off vehicles for service and cleaning vehicles before they are returned.