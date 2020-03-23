Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones

As the global auto industry faces unprecedented challenge in terms of production and sales, few are leaving no stones unturned to stay afloat. Last week it was reported that a car company is offering zero percent interest fee on new cars. Now, another company has taken contactless purchase of new cars to a whole new level.

China's Geely Auto will use drones to deliver keys for new cars to their customers. The company will directly deliver new vehicles to consumers’ homes or place of work rather than collecting from dealerships. The new system will now use drones in select locations to pass new car keys to consumers by delivering directly to their door or balcony, furthering the distance between staff and consumer and creating a truly contactless process.

Thorough disinfection and even ionization, Geely is going above and beyond in ensuring our customers have a safe and healthy purchase experience. We're taking contactless purchasing to the next level with drone key deliveries. https://t.co/iK4gxi37L5 pic.twitter.com/HSYRoSLO4D — Geely Worldwide (@GeelyWorldwide) March 23, 2020





On February 10, Geely Auto had launched its own proprietary online sales system that offered consumers the complete one stop solution for ordering online that included the modification of vehicle specifications, online financing and insurance as well as giving the option of establishing a home delivery in a contactless solution.

Since the platform was launched in February, just over 10,000 consumers have ordered and paid for vehicles on Geely’s online mall with a further 110,000 users registering their interest to buy a Geely vehicle in the short term. All confirmed orders and confirmed leads are a sent to local dealers who process orders and begin the home delivery process.

All Geely Auto vehicles are thoroughly disinfected by the dealership including through ionization prior to delivery in order to ensure customers enjoy a safe and healthy purchase experience. As part of Geely’s commitment to developing healthy cars, Geely Auto has set aside a 370 million RMB fund that will focus on the development of cleaner, healthier vehicles providing clean cabin air and using materials that are antimicrobial in nature. The first mass produced vehicle equipped with anti-bacterial filters, the Geely ICON, was launched in late February 2020.

Victor Yang, Vice President of Geely Auto Sales Company commented: “Geely Auto’s constant change to market requirements and consumer concerns is the driving force behind Geely’s continued success in the Chinese market."