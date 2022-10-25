CNG vs hybrid vehicle: Which technology suits your style (and pocket)?

The CNG vs hybrid car debate is the new hot topic in the Indian automotive market.

At a time when there is an unprecedented focus on bringing down pollution levels across cities in the world, electric vehicles or EVs have grabbed the spotlight with both arms stretched wide. But for all the stated benefits of EVs, there are challenges that exist as well before mass adoption can be made possible. Till such a time then, vehicles equipped either with CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) kits or hybrid engines are touted as the most viable stepping stones.

While CNG technology has been available for a long time in the Indian car market, hybrids are only now making a bang of sorts. Both technologies offer numerous benefits but also have a number of drawbacks and each may suit your requirements differently.

What are the advantages of buying a CNG car?

First up, CNG vehicles are also hybrid vehicles in a way even if they are not officially referred to in this way. A CNG vehicle runs either on petrol or on CNG at any one point in time and therefore, there is a significant jump in the distance that such a vehicle can cover.

For instance, a car with fuel tank of 30 litres and an average mileage of around 15 kmpl can travel 450 kms before needing a refill. But even if nearly out of petrol, a CNG kit adds to the range by an approximate 200 kms. So, that's a total of around 650 kms.

CNG is also a cheaper fuel than petrol and therefore, running cost is less. Although recent months have seen rate hikes, it may still make much sense to have a CNG-powered vehicle if the daily commute distance is significant. Additionally, CNG is a green fuel which means lower tailpipe emissions.

The purchase price difference between a petrol-only car model and the same model with a CNG kit is noticeable but hybrid-engine-powered cars are much more expensive still. Of course, there is a minor dip in performance and one ends up sacrificing much - if not all - of the boot space.

What are the advantages of buying a hybrid car?

The hybrid cars in the Indian market at present are swanky new models that are out to make a statement. Honda was the first with the City Hybrid while Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have also made quite an impression.

Hybrids offer a superior drive performance while enhancing the mileage of the vehicle. Expect to get upwards of 20 kmpl from an SUV that may be otherwise powered by a capable 1.5-litre motor.

Certain hybrid models do have a smaller boot space vis-a-vis boot space on the same model without the battery pack. But one can still find much more space at the very back than in a car with an entire cylinder mounted in the boot. And once it is time to go for a refill, there are no queues like there are at most CNG stations. And unlike CNG stations, petrol pumps are found across the country too. Of course, one is paying for petrol - albeit less frequently - and therefore, the CNG car will still likely have a price advantage.

CNG car vs Hybrid car

It all boils down to your budget, the car model you prefer and the daily or monthly drive distance. If shopping for a CNG vehicle, there are several options from manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors. Hybrid car models are still only a handful.

But if performance is what you are after, hybrids have a strong advantage over not just CNG models but petrol-only cars as well.

