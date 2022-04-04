HT Auto
Home Auto News Cng Price Hiked Again, Gets Expensive By 2.5 Per Kg From Today

CNG price hiked again, gets expensive by 2.5 per kg from today

CNG price has been increased for the seventh time in last four weeks. With the latest hike, CNG price has gone up by more than 6 per kg.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 12:31 PM
CNG price has been increased for the seventh time in last four weeks. With the latest hike, CNG price has gone up by more than ₹6 per kg. (HT_PRINT)
CNG price has been increased for the seventh time in last four weeks. With the latest hike, CNG price has gone up by more than ₹6 per kg. (HT_PRINT)
CNG price has been increased for the seventh time in last four weeks. With the latest hike, CNG price has gone up by more than ₹6 per kg. (HT_PRINT)
CNG price has been increased for the seventh time in last four weeks. With the latest hike, CNG price has gone up by more than ₹6 per kg.

There seems no respite for commuters in Delhi NCR as compressed natural gas (CNG) prices too have been hiked today besides petrol and diesel prices hitting new highs. According to the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the CNG price in Delhi NCR has been increased on Monday by 2.50 per kg. It is the seventh hike in CNG prices in the last few weeks. According to the latest hike, the price of CNG has gone up to 64.11 per Kg in Delhi today. 

Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about 11 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. It has also impacted the price of petrol and diesel. The fuel prices have gone up as many as 12 times in the last two weeks with a total increase of 8.40 per litre.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While CNG price in Delhi today stands at 64.11 per Kg, the CNG rates in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Gurugram will vary depending on local taxes such as VAT.

(Also read: Petrol and diesel become pricier again, 12th hike in 14 days)

The recent hikes in CNG rates will hit commuters hard. Already grappling with rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG cars have seen a steady rise which offers a less-polluting drive which goes easy on pocket. CNG is considered as a better fuel-efficient and cheaper fuel solution against petrol and diesel. As compared to petrol or diesel CNG is estimated to offer around 25 per cent extra mileage.

CNG cars has seen a significant rise in the past few months. Between April and November last year, there was a 56 percent rise in sales of CNG cars with 1,36,357 units sold during that period. While vehicle owners are focusing on getting the aftermarket CNG kits fitted to their vehicles, automakers too are launching passenger vehicles with factory-fitted CNG kits.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: CNG CNG price compressed natural gas IGL Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city